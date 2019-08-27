Just a couple of weeks ago, sneakerheads were sent into a tailspin when the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 was finally unveiled. Fans had been waiting for an update on the silhouette for three years and now, they know exactly what it will look like. Interestingly, the V3 doesn't look anything like the V1 or V2 and it's gotten a polarizing response so far. The first colorway is being dubbed "Alien" and fans aren't exactly sure if they like what they're seeing thus far. Sneakerheads typically come around when it comes to Yeezy models so, by the time it releases, the public opinion will probably be swayed.

With a new model comes new colorways and some rumored versions of the shoe are already starting to surface. The Instagram sneaker account @yeezyseason2 posted a photoshop mock-up of a brand new colorway which is being called "Army." As far as the pattern is concerned, it looks a lot like the "Alien" model except this time around, the white and grey is replaced with green and brown. In the post, it is reported that the shoe will drop either late this year or early next year, but nothing is confirmed as of right now.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.