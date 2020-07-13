Over the last few months, there have been plenty of teasers to go around for the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zyon." For those who don't know, this colorway features a white, beige, and black upper which culminates in an aesthetic that is fairly foreign for the 350 V2. Immediately after initial images were revealed, fans became quite interested in the model and recently, the official images from Adidas were unveiled, much to the delight of many sneakerheads.

Now that we are in the summer, consumers are looking for some new shoes for their outfits, and it seems like Adidas and Kanye West are about to satisfy that demand. Today, it was revealed that the "Zyon" colorway will be officially dropping on Saturday, July 18th for $220 USD in adult sizes. If you want to keep the entire family laced up, these will also be coming out in infant and kids sizes.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you news from the world sneakers. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these Yeezys.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas