Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 has dominated sneaker culture over the last few years and as we dive deeper into 2020, this continues to be the case. Kanye always has new colorways on the horizon and one of the ones that have been teased quite a bit over the last few weeks is the "Zyon" offering.

Thanks to @regod888, we now have some official images of the shoe that will certainly leave you satisfied with what is to come in the next few months. As you can see from the on-foot images below, the sneaker has a white base while brown stitching is overlayed on top. From there, a black stripe is placed on the side for some added contrast. Aside from the Bred and Triple-Black models, this is the first 350 V2 to have a black stripe. There is also a gum bottom which further adds to the unique aesthetic of the shoe.

Overall, this model is a lot different from what we have seen in the past when it comes to the 350 V2. Over the course of the next few months, we will be seeing even more peculiar offerings and we can't wait to show them to you. In the meantime, you can expect these to drop sometime in the Summer.