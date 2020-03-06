Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been killing the game over the past few years and with a new decade upon us, he is trying to surpass some of the biggest brands in the entire world. West has been delivering this year with a plethora of new silhouettes and colorways of old favorites. One of his favorite creations is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which continues to get new colorways. Over the past few weeks, there have been reports circulating about a colorway called "Zyon" and now, we have some detailed images thanks to Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying.

In the post below, you can see a sneaker that has a beige/white base. From there, a black stripe makes its way along the side all while brown stitching makes its way throughout. The midsole is an icy white and the outsole provides us with a creamy gum bottom. These elements come together to create perhaps one of the most bizarre 350 V2 colorways, thus far.

For now, this sneaker is rumored for a Summer release so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide you with all of the latest news. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the colorway, in the comments below.