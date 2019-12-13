Over the past three years, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been one of the most popular shoes in the world. Despite a heavy increase in colorways and models, it seems like the 350 V2 is always selling out quickly. Sneakerheads can't get enough of the Kanye West sneaker and it has led to quite a bit of hype and hysteria. Perhaps the colorway that truly had everyone losing their minds was the "Zebra" model which first dropped in 2017. At the time of its release, the shoe's resale value skyrocketed and quickly became an iconic model.

Since its original drop, the shoe has seen numerous restocks and now, it appears as though there will be another one. If you go to the Yeezy Supply website, you can see that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" is slated for a restock on Saturday, December 21st for $220 USD.

Considering this information is live on the official Yeezy Supply website, it seems as though this information is official. There is always the potential for a change in plans although, for now, it appears as though this is set in stone.

