Within the first year of its lifespan, the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 was hit with numerous colorways that are considered to be classic, by many fans. The colorways we get now could never compare to the hype of some of the original offerings of what has become Kanye West's most popular silhouette. One of those colorways is called "Zebra" and it first came out during the early stages of 2017. A few months later in June, the shoe saw a restock that was still incredibly limited.

Over the past few years, the shoe has continued to see restocks here and there. Essentially, the colorway has completely lost the exclusive feel it once had. Regardless, sneakerheads still love them and Adidas has taken notice. Now, the shoe is getting yet another restock although it will be exclusive to Asian countries only. According to Yeezy Mafia, this restock is going to occur on June 27th with the shoe going for $220 USD.

While you may miss out if you're in North America, resale websites like StockX will certainly come in handy during this time. With this in mind, don't get too discouraged because if you're resourceful, you'll find a way to get these.

Image via Adidas

