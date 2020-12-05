Over the past four years, no sneaker has been able to be as relevant as the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2. It's one of those silhouettes that sneakerheads can't get enough of and every single month, Kanye West blesses his fans with some new colorways. While the new models are nice, it's clear that many fans have nostalgia for the colorways that were released back in 2016 and 2017. One of those offerings is the white, black, and red "Zebra" model which has seen quite a few restocks over the last few years.

According to the good folks over at Yeezy Mafia, it would appear as though this sneaker is going to be getting itself yet another restock, this time in just a few days from now. In fact, if you're looking to get your hands on a pair of "Zebras," you should be circling Thursday, December 10th on your calendar, as that's the rumored release date.

Today, Adidas restocked another popular 350 V2 in the "Bred" offering, and as you would expect, it sold out almost instantly. This led to a whole lot of frustration amongst sneakerheads, so you can expect a similar phenomenon during the upcoming "Zebra" release.

Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on giving the "Zebra" model a shot.

Image via Adidas