Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been doing phenomenal stuff this year as they have released numerous new colorways of some of their best silhouettes. If you're a big fan of the brand, then you know just how much Kanye loves the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. There have been a lot of similar-looking colorways to hit the market this year and yet another is coming into the fold.

Today, @yeezymafia took to their Twitter account with a brand new colorway that is being called "Yeshaya." As you can see, the beige tones make it look a lot like the "Lundmark" and "Static" models, although this one has a gum bottom. Overall, it's a colorway that we've all seen before although we're sure it will sell out regardless.

Based on the report, it seems like these will be coming out in the early stages of 2020 and will sell for the regular Yeezy price of $220 USD. It's a sneaker that always sells well and in 2020, the Yeezy brand is sure to expand even more than it already has.

