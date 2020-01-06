Kanye West and Adidas are kicking off the new year with a brand new "Yeshaya" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Images of the Yeshaya Yeezys have been floating around for weeks now, but today we've got the official look as well as the release details.

The kicks will be available via Adidas.com/Yeezy and select Adidas retailers on January 25 in adult, kids and infant sizes priced at $220, $160, and $140, respectively.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeshaya/Adidas

The kicks are constructed of a primeknit upper made up of varying shades of grey, not unlike some of the other Yeezys that dropped last year. Additional details include a beige sockliner and a yellowed semi translucent midsole with a splash of gum detailing on the heel. As always, the kicks are grounded by a full length Boost cushioning.

