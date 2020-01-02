The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will reportedly be heavily featured once again this year, as Kanye West and the Three Stripes reportedly have plans to release at least nine different colorways throughout the year. Among them, a "Yeshaya" colorway that is rumored to be one of the first releases of the new year.

The kicks are constructed of a primeknit upper made up of varying shades of grey, not unlike some of the other Yeezys that dropped last year. Additional details include a beige sockliner and a yellowed semi translucent midsole with a splash of gum detailing on the heel. As always, the kicks are grounded by a full length Boost cushioning.

A concrete release date has not yet been announced but reports suggest the "Yeshaya" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be available sooner rather than later. Take a look at the on-foot images in the IG post embedded below, and stay tuned for the official announcement.