Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been reaching new heights this year and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has a lot to do with that. As we approach the end of the year, it seems as though West is setting his sights on the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 although it's clear he hasn't forgotten about the 350 V2 and all of the colorway options available to the silhouette.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @yeezyseason2, we have a look at another new colorway that is eerily similar to the Glow In The Dark Yeezy we saw earlier this year. This time around though, the shoe is being called "Yeezreel" and will feature a reflective upper and a glowing midsole. The entire shoe is covered in a whitish neon green upper while the midsole and cuff have a more solid green presence. Overall, it's a pretty great looking shoe which will certainly have Yeezy fans looking to cop.

Based on the post below, it seems as though this shoe will be coming out in December of this year although that remains to be seen. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest and up to date information.