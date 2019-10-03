Kanye West has been very active in 2019 whether it be teasing new albums that are never going to drop or releasing some dope new Yeezy sneakers. Yeezys have been fairly plentiful this year and no silhouette has gotten more love than the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. It appears to be the go-to choice for sneakerheads and Kanye's been consistent with bringing out new colorways.

If there was any critique for the 350 V2, it would be that there are too many colorways that look the same. Well, it seems like Kanye has heard your concerns because he is coming with some unique fire in the month of December. Perhaps one of the most interesting colorways of the V2 to be unveiled is this Glow in the Dark "Yeezreel" model which can be found below. At first, all we had was images of the non-reflective version but thanks to @yeezyseason2, we now know what the reflective model will look like. As you would expect, the shoe's upper shines brightly under certain conditions and will make for an interesting on-foot experience.

For now, you can expect these to drop in December although that's subject to change.