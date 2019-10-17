Adidas will be releasing a trio of colorful Yeezy Boost 350 V2s this Holiday season, which will include both reflective and non-reflective colorways. Among them, the electric "Yeezreel" colorway featuring a volt upper with dashes of black and grey across the primeknit construction, and a glow-in-the-dark sole.

Adidas has not yet announced official release details for any of the three upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, but it is believed that the "Yeezreel" joint will be releasing in December, alongside the "Yecheil" colorway. The purple "Yeshaya" iteration is rumored to debut in January.

For those wondering, Yeshaya was an eighth century Prophet of Israel, and the name means "God is Salvation." Similarly, the Hebrew name Yechiel means "May God live" and Yeezreel (Jezreel) translates to "God will sow."

Check out some additional on-foot images of the Yeezreel Yeezys in the IG posts embedded below.