Kanye West and Adidas may be gearing up to release the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3 in the very near future but there are still a handful of Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the works. Among them, the "Citrin" and "Cloud" iterations - both of which are scheduled to release in the next week.

Additionally, two unique colorways dubbed "Yecheil" and "Yeehu" are rumored to arrive this Holiday season. Images of the kicks in question have not yet been revealed but the mockups that have surfaced suggest the sneakers will come equipped with multi-colored knit uppers.

As seen in the photoshop above, the "Yecheil" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will reportedly come equipped with a black base, supported by a greenish yellow knit as well as hits of red and blue. Yecheil reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.'

Rumors suggest the kicks will be launching on December 15, but Adidas has not yet made any official announcement. Take a look at both the "Yechiel" and "Yeehu" mockups below and stay tuned for more details.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yechiel/HouseofHeat