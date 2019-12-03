Kanye West and Adidas have plans to release several different Yeezy styles this Holiday season, including new silhouettes like the Yeezy 500 High and Yeezy Boost 380, as well as multiple colorways of the always popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The latter will include both reflective and non-reflective versions of the highly anticipated "Yecheil" iteration.

Straying from the traditional earthy tones we've grown accustomed to, the "Yecheil" Yeezys sport a variety of colorful accents throughout the black-based primeknit, including splashes of red, yellow and blue. As always, the beloved Boost cushioning sits beneath the low-top Yeezys, encased in black. For those wondering, 'Yecheill' reportedly stems from the Hebrew name Yechiel, which means 'May God Live.'

The reflective version is officially slated to arrive on December 19, followed by the non-reflective joint on December 20. Both will be priced at $220, though the reflective will be more limited. Continue scrolling for the official photos, as well as some on-foot shots.

