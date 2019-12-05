Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy brand has been having an incredible 2019 and they continue to drop brand new colorways, seemingly every week. This shouldn't be surprising as a few years ago, Kanye confirmed that eventually, everyone would be able to cop some Yeezys for themself. With 2020 on the horizon, the Yeezy brand is already thinking about what's going to come next and as you would imagine, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is going to get even more new iterations.

The latest 350 V2 to be revealed is called "Tailgate" and looks a lot like the "Static" colorway. What makes this particular model stand out is the fact that it has a hum bottom although, for many fans, this simply isn't enough to draw any real differences. It appears as though Kanye seems to be more concerned with neutral tones these days which means colorful Yeezys are few and far between. Thanks to @kickwhoshow, we now have some images of what this "Tailgate" model will look like on-foot.

So far, it's looking pretty interesting and if you're a fan of this color, this will have to be a release on your radar heading into next year. For now, the tentative release is being set for February. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.