Kanye West's Yeezy brand has a lot to get done in 2020 and they're starting the year off strong with a three-pack of Yeezys that will be released exclusively throughout the world. One of those shoes is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Tail Light" which just had its official images drop today.

This sneaker has a very basic upper although there is a pop of color towards the back. As you can see, the Primeknit upper and midsole is a light shade of grey. From there, the back half of the stripe on the side, as well as the back heel itself, is orange. For those who've been paying attention to the Yeezy brand over the years, this model is reminiscent of the "Beluga" colorways we've seen since the 350 V2s inception. If you're looking for something more neutral for the Spring, these will definitely do the trick.

According to Sneaker News, these will be available as of Saturday, February 22nd for $220 USD. Unfortunately for those in North America, these will only be exclusive to people who live in the Europe/Russia area. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Adidas

