Yeezy releases have been plentiful this season and a brand new three-color pack is coming of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The colorways in this pack will be the "Lundmark," "Antlia," and "Synth" models. It has been reported in the past that each of these colorways will be region-locked and it's looking as though that is actually coming to fruition.

The "Synth" model will be coming on Saturday, June 22nd and is being released in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and India, according to Sole Collector. The sneaker will also be coming in full family sizing with prices ranging from $220 USD for adult sizes ton $140 USD for infant sizes.

This particular model has a static upper with the translucent stripe and has a pinkish tint throughout the entire upper. It's definitely a lowkey colorway that won't be too controversial amongst all of the Yeezy fans out there. If you're an avid collector of Yeezy's, these will surely be another must-cop sneaker.

Image via Adidas