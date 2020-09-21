When Kanye West came through with the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 all the way back in 2016, sneakerheads were extremely excited thanks to just how comfortable the shoe appeared to be. With its chunky boost midsole and primeknit upper, this was the perfect sneaker for lounging around, and in 2020, it still holds up. As a result, we have been given various new colorways, with Adidas and Kanye showing absolutely zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Now, thanks to the Yeezy insider Yeezy Mafia, it appears as though the sneaker is getting a brand new update, or perhaps this could even be the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V3. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the classic silhouette is now appearing in samples that have a new pattern. This pattern has vertical stripes that mimic what you would see on a tree. Overall, it's an interesting look that could certainly lead to some pretty cool colorways, as long as these make it out of the sample stage/

For now, however, there is no release info pertaining to these so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments below.