The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is arguably the most popular of Kanye's Adidas sneakers, so it should come as no surprise that there will be plenty of options releasing throughout the year. This will include the "Tailgate" colorway rumored to release in February, as well as a newly unveiled "Taillight" iteration.

As a play on the "Taillight" moniker, the kicks are highlighted by orange detailing around the heel, mimicking the lights at the back of a car. The rest of the low-top silhouette is treated in a grey primeknit material. Overall, the grey and orange color scheme is reminiscent of the classic "Beluga" colorways as well as the exclusive "True Form" version that debuted in 2019.

Adidas has not yet announced release details for this new "Taillight" colorway, but it certainly looks like sneakerheads are eager for the release. Check out some additional in-hand photos of the kicks below, and stay tuned for the official details.