Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has been one of the most popular sneakers over the last four years. In fact, the shoe will celebrate its 5-year anniversary later in the Fall and despite the shoe's age, Kanye is still coming out with some brand new colorways. Later this year, a pack of four new shoes are set to drop and they will all feature new translucent materials. Meanwhile, Kanye is continuing the Primeknit tradition with some of his other 350 V2 offerings.

Recently, the Instagram sneaker account @hanzuying unveiled a new beige 350 V2 colorway that features the aforementioned Primeknit upper. What makes this shoe so unique, however, is the fact that there is a solid black line running up the middle, all while the midsole has a green glow-in-the-dark type vibe to it. Overall, this is probably one of the stranger 350 V2s to be shown off thus far, even if the color palette is muted like some previous 350s

For now, there is no information as to when these will be released although the existence of detailed photos suggests these will be out sooner rather than later. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.