One of the greatest sneakers to ever come out of the Yeezy camp is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This is a shoe that has been getting new colorways since 2016, and after six years, it is still incredibly popular with sneakerheads of all ages. It is a shoe that looks good in almost every single colorway, and it feels like Kanye is trying to get as many colorways to the masses as possible.

The latest 350 V2 to be shown off is this "Slate" colorway down below. As you can see, the shoe is made with a mostly grey upper, all while we have a black stripe on the sides. It's a great look for the Fall and while it may not be too flashy, it is still clean enough for people to enjoy it.

For all of you Yeezy lovers out there who want to grab a pair, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, September 3rd for a price of $230 USD. They will be available at numerous Yeezy locations and even the Confirmed app. Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Adidas

