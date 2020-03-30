Kanye West has been building his Yeezy brand into a streetwear empire over the last five years and thanks to a partnership with Adidas, it has become just that. One of his favorite silhouettes has been the versatile Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which has received an abundance of colorways over the past couple of years. In 2020, Kanye is back with even more colorways and despite the Coronavirus pandemic going on, he has plans to release all of them

According to the sneaker leaker account py_leaks, there are four more colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 pegged for the rest of the year. Of course, there are more than just four to be released but the four colorways in this post had not yet been reported on. The names of these colorways are "Israfi," "Asriel," "Abez," and "Eliada." They will all drop in June, September, November, and December, respectively.

Images of these shoes have not yet been made public so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

While you wait for updates, let us know what your favorite 350 V2 colorway is, in the comments below.