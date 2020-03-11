Kanye West and Adidas are expected to release two more Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the coming weeks, including a green-based "Desert Sage" version this weekend, followed by a stealthy, "Cinder" joint. The latter, which is much more in line with the neutral toned Yeezys we've come to expect, is officially slated to launch on March 21st for the retail price of $220.

Similar to some other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s, this upcoming "Cinder" iteration appears to feature a combination of black and charcoal throughout the primeknit construction. Additional details include a brown outsole with a splash of yellow detailing, sitting just beneath the beloved Boost cushioning.

In addition to this version, there's a more limited "Reflective Cinder" iteration that comes equipped with 3M accents on the streak that runs across both sides of the silhouette. Check out the official photos below, and click here for a rundown of some of the other highly anticipated sneakers dropping in March.

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas

Adidas