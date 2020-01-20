Kanye West and Adidas reportedly entered the new year with nine different Yeezy Boost 350 V2s in the stash, and it looks like there will be much more than that when it's all said and done. In addition to the "Earth" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and colorways such as "Flax" and Linen," sneaker source Yeezy Mafia reports that there are also "Marsh" and "Sulfur" iterations in the works.

Official images of both colorways have not yet been revealed but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the first look shown below.

According to Yeezy Mafia, both of the "Marsh" and "Sulfur" Yeezy Boost 350 V2s come equipped with a "sandstone-yellow" primeknit, which looks a lot like the aforementioned "Flax" and Linen" color schemes. The "Marsh" style features a matching yellow midsole, a brown sockliner and a grey outsole, while the "Sulfur" colorway opts for a gum outsole beneath the yellow midsole.

Both kicks are also highlighted by the familiar semi-translucent stripe that streaks across the knit upper. The "Marsh" colorway lacks the pull tab on the heel, but other than that it appears as though these sneakers are very similar in style.

A release date has not yet been announced by rumors suggest the kicks will be launching in the Spring. Stay tuned for more images and click here to preview the upcoming "Tailgate" colorway.