Kanye's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be releasing in a new "Yeshaya" colorway, which looks very similar to the popular "Static" colorway but we're not complaining.

The Yeshaya Yeezys will be available via Adidas.com/Yeezy and select Adidas retailers, including the Foot Locker family of brands, this Saturday, January 25. The kicks will be available in in adult, kids and infant sizes priced at $220, $160, and $140, respectively.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeshaya/Adidas

The new Yeezys are constructed of a primeknit upper made up of varying shades of grey, not unlike some of the other Yeezys that dropped last year. Additional details include a beige sockliner and a yellowed semi translucent midsole with a splash of gum detailing on the heel. As always, the kicks are grounded by a full length Boost cushioning.

Continue scrolling for a look at the official photos, as well as some on foot images.

