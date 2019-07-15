Kanye West's popular Yeezy brand with Adidas has reached new heights this past year and it's easy to see why. Numerous colorways of his shoes have been released and as always, they sell out instantly. Even with the increase in stock, sneakerheads are still buying Yeezys in record numbers so it shouldn't be a surprise that Kanye has no plans to stop coming out with new colorways. The latest drop was the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark" and in September, the "Citrin" and "Cloud White" models will be released.

So far, we've seen what the "citrin' model will look like but thanks to Sneaker Bar Detroit, we now know there will be a reflective model as well. Unlike previous reflective versions, the 3M aesthetic won't be present on the entire shoe. The 3M pattern can be seen in the images below which give a closer look at the special edition sneaker.

As always, there is no release date for these yet although you can expect them to drop sometime this Fall.

Will this be yet another Yeezy cop for you?