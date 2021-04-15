One of the best shoes to come out of Kanye West's Yeezy imprint has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This is a model that every fan seems to love and over the years, it has received a plethora of colorways that everyone can enjoy. The brand has been going heavy on the earthy tones as of late and in the eyes of some people, it is starting to get just a tad stale. It's almost as if every single neutral tone has been used at this point, and fans have been hoping for something new to hit the market.

Well, according to Yeezy Mafia, fans are about to be in luck as a whole new Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 has been revealed. This new shoe has been dubbed the "MX Rock" and it is unique because of the swirls and fun coloring on the side. It almost feels like some sort of swirling paint pattern, all while the shoe maintains its signature stripe on the side.

For now, these are expected to come out in September of this year although there is no guarantee that this will happen. Stay tuned for the latest updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Yeezy Mafia