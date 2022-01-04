Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 has been one of the best shoes of the past five years. Heading into 2022, Yeezy still has big plans for the silhouette, and while fans have had plenty of chances to get their hands on the model, it seems like people are still trying to add to their collections. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that we have already seen some Yeezy teasers make their way to the internet throughout the early stages of the year.

For instance, Yeezy Mafia recently came through with this special new look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Pure Oat." As you can see in the two images below, this shoe is covered in white primeknit, all while the stripe on the side is translucent. This is yet another all-white offering, and if you're looking for something for the Summer, these are definitely going to appeal to you.

For now, no release date has been reported although you can expect them to drop on Adidas.com/Yeezy sometime in the Spring for the usual 350 V2 price of $220 USD. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world, and let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia

Image via Yeezy Mafia