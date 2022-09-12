Kanye and Adidas are currently in a dispute about his contract and the creation and subsequent restocking of new Yeezy shoes. Kanye believes Adidas is oversaturating the market, although they are quite literally oversaturating Kanye's pockets at the same time. Either way, the Yeezy brand continues to release new shoes, whether Ye likes it or not. In June, fans got the "Onyx" colorway and in just a couple of months, it will return to the market.

In the official images down below, you can see that this is an incredibly simple colorway. The shoe has an all-over black upper which extends to the laces and the midsole. All silhouettes look good in all-black, and this is an example of that. It is very easy to see why Adidas would want to bring this shoe back to the masses.

At the time of writing this, the restock does not have an official date, although it is believed that these will be returning sometime in November. Let us know what you think of this Yeezy shoe, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

