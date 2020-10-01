Kanye West's AdidasYeezy brand is going incredibly strong right now, especially with the Fall in full swing. This is the best season of the year thanks to the cool yet perfect temperature, as well as the fashion. You can truly wear some of your best fits during the Fall, and Kanye West is well-aware of this. As a result, the Adidas Yeezy imprint is set to release various dope sneakers in the coming months. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is going to be a part of this lineup as it will be released in a new colorway dubbed "Natural."

As you can see in the tweet below from Yeezy Mafia, the colorway is a light shade of beige with some yellow tones thrown into the mix. This model appears to be perfect for the Fall season and if you love your 350 V2s, these could end up being a great option.

All indications suggest this sneaker will be dropping in time for October 24th at a price of $220 USD. This is subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.