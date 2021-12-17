Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has hit its five year anniversary, and as a result, Yeezy is coming through with a plethora of new colorways. Fans have been eager to see these models, especially as it pertains to the MX series which brings forth a brand new upper configuration that sneakerheads can get behind. We've seen the "MX Oat" and now, we will even be getting the "MX Rock" which is set to drop next week.

As you can see in the official images below, the upper has a marble look to it. The base of the shoe is black, and when it comes to all of the highlights found throughout the shoe, we have some grey and some brown. These colors work harmoniously with one another, and overall, it is a truly fantastic look. Even the black stripe on the side is a nice touch, and if you've wanted something new and refreshing from the 350 V2, this would certainly be it.

The release date for the shoe has been set for Wednesday, December 22nd at a price of $220 USD. Pairs will be available over on the Confirmed App and Adidas.com/Yeezy, so be sure to get set for release day if you plan on grabbing a pair, or two. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Adidas

