Kanye West's AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of the best shoes he has ever helped produce. Over the years, this sneaker has gotten dozens of new colorways, and in 2022, it is set to receive even more. In fact, some of the new offerings planned for this year are a bit different than what we have actually seen in the past. For example, the new "MX" series will be using a new upper color blocking that sees various colors combine to form a marbled aesthetic.

One shoe that does this is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "MX Blue," which can be found below. The shoe seems to have a white base to it all while the rest of the sneaker has multiple shades of blue placed throughout. It creates a truly nice look, especially given the fact that blue Yeezys are a pretty rare entity, all things considered.

There have been various rumors as to when these will drop, however, @ColbyKing_ on Twitter is now saying that these will be coming out on March 5th in full family sizing. This information has yet to be confirmed by the brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.

Image via Yeezy Mafia