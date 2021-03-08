Kanye West's AdidasYeezyBoost 350 V2 has easily been one of the most important shoes of the last decade. Since 2016, this silhouette has received a plethora of great colorways and while it is no longer as scarce as it once was, it remains one of those shoes that will always be a huge part of any sneakerhead's rotation. Throughout 2021, this model is expected to receive a ton of new offerings, and according to Yeezy Mafia, the Summer is going to be an especially great time for the shoe.

As you can see in the post below, the 350 V2 will be receiving a four-colorway "Mono Pack." The offerings here are called "Mono Mist," "Mono Ice," "Mono Cinder," and "Mono Clay." The cinder version is black, the clay model is orange, mist is brown, and ice is blue. All of these are pretty interesting models that we're sure sneakerheads will enjoy. The "Ice" colorway is of particular interest thanks to its blue upper.

For now, release details are scarce on these although you can expect them to arrive during the warmer months. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for more updates, and let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.