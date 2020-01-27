Kanye West and Adidas have a wide range of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways in the pipeline for 2020, including a "Marsh" iteration on tap for this weekend. Adidas Originals has confirmed that the "Marsh" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will be available exclusively via Yeezy Supply on Saturday, February 1st.

The forthcoming Marsh colorway features a "sandstone-yellow" primeknit upper, which appears to be just slightly darker than the yellow midsole. Additional details include a brown sockliner, a semi-translucent grey streak across the upper, and a milky, translucent outsole beneath the full length Boost cushioning. This colorway also lacks the pull tab on the heel.

Reports suggest that only men's sizes will be available and, as always, they'll carry a $220 price tag. Continue scrolling for the official images, and click here to preview the many other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s on tap for this Spring.

Adidas

