Kanye West's Yeezy brand is poised to have a huge 2020 and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is going to be a big part of that. Later this year, the shoe will be celebrating its fourth birthday and Kanye is gearing up to give us a whole slew of colorways in celebration of that. One of the colorways that have been rumored is called "Marsh" and it appears as though we have finally gotten our first look at it, courtesy of @hanzuying.

In the images below, you can see a 350 V2 that is covered in a sandy brown town. From there, the midsole has more of a peanut butter aesthetic while the bottom of the shoe is beige. Overall, it's an interesting colorway that will certainly appeal to those who prefer the more toned down colorways the 350 V2 has been known for over the last year. There is no confirmation that this is, indeed, the "Marsh" colorway although these images align with what we've heard about the "Marsh" model thus far.

For now, these are slated to drop in the Spring so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this latest model.