Kanye West's Yeezy brand has had a very busy 2019 and has been releasing a plethora of shoes, particularly when it comes to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Back in March, the brand dropped three colorways of the shoe which were all exclusive to particular regions of the world. Heading into June, West is back to working with this model as he has three more colorways of the shoe slated to drop, with the "Lundmark" colorway coming to North and Latin American.

In some new photos courtesy of @yeezymafia, we now have a better look at the "Lundmark" colorway which appears to be a slightly darker and grim version of the "Static" colorway that dropped all the way back in December. Just like the other models coming out alongside it, there will be a reflective and non-reflective version. The reflective joint will be dropping on Friday, June 21st, while the regular model will come out a day later on Saturday, June 22nd. They will also be coming out in full family sizing.

Since these are Yeezy's, there is a high chance they'll be limited so be sure not to sleep through the morning of release if you're looking to cop.