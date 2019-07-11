Heading into the weekend, sneakerheads are gearing up for the release of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark" which is the latest shoe in the regional exclusive pack. This model is interesting as it contains a static upper and translucent stripe, while muted beige tones make their way throughout. It's definitely not the most flashy Yeezy to ever be released but there is still quite a bit of intrigue and as you would expect, quantities are low so people are going to be trying their hardest to cop.

With this in mind, it would certainly be beneficial to know where you can purchase these kicks. Collectors are constantly looking to add to their collections and Yeezy release can be hard to navigate sometimes. So without further ado, here is how you can cop.

According to Sneaker News, there will be online releases at SSense, Foot Action, Adidas, YeezySupply, Champs, Finish Line, and Footlocker. If you want to pick these up through a raffle, you'll be able to do so Packer, BAIT, and UBIQ.

These shoes will come in a full family sizing and will cost $220 USD for the adult pair. Kids and infant sizes are $160 and $140 USD, respectively.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas