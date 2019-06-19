While some may try to tell you that Yeezys are dead, Kanye West and Adidas would like to beg to differ as they have released a plethora of new Yeezy sneakers this year that have all instantly sold out. Sneakerheads are still clamoring and chomping at the bit for a chance to purchase the ultra-popular lifestyle sneakers and as the year goes on, the brand has plans to continue to give people what they want.

One of the Yeezy sneakers that is on its way out is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark" which will be a regional exclusive to North and South America. The shoe has a lowkey upper that looks like it is comprised of grey and beige vibes while a static pattern graces the shoe. Just like other new Yeezy models, this shoe has a translucent stripe on the side and a semi-translucent midsole that allows you to see the Boost inside.

The shoe is slated to release on July 13th and thanks to @yeezymafia, we have some on-foot images of the sneaker. Depending on your outfit, these are looking pretty great and will surely be another must cop sneaker for all of those Yeezy collectors out there.