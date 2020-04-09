Kanye West has delivered fans with a plethora of AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways over the last two years and while you would think fans would start to get tired of the silhouette, they actually haven't. The 350 V2 continues to sell out and has become the centerpiece of the Yeezy brand. If you're a fan of this silhouette, you have been eating pretty nicely these past few years and Kanye is making sure that hunger is satiated all the way through 2020.

One of the colorways that have been promised throughout 2020 is the "Linen" 350 V2. The shoe has a yellow upper and blue stripe. This same blue is found on the lining of the cuff. Meanwhile, there is a gum bottom to add some contrast. Official images of these shoes recently made it to the internet and you can find them, below. Overall, this is yet another clean colorway of the 350 V2 and will appeal to those looking for a pastel-like spring-ready sneaker.

You will be able to cop these as of Saturday, April 18th for $220 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the colorway and whether or not they are a must-buy.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas