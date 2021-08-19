Kanye West is supposedly dropping Donda next week and fans couldn't be any happier. After two missed release deadlines, Kanye is heading to Chicago where he will reportedly be showing off the finished version of what is meant to be one of his most emotional albums yet. In the meantime, Kanye continues to make big waves in the sneaker world thanks to his Billion-dollar Yeezy brand. Numerous models have been shown off this year, especially as it pertains to the AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2.

In the images below, you can find the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Light" which has a very special feature. As you can see from the first photo, the stripe on the side is UV-sensitive which means it will change colors depending on the light source. From there, the rest of the shoe has a mostly beige and grey look to it, which fits in perfectly with the Fall season. Overall, it's your typical Yeezy 350 V2, but with a unique twist.

For now, a release date has yet to be revealed for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments section below.

Image via Adidas

