Kanye West is set to release numerous Yeezys in 2020 and so far, there have been plenty of teasers for what he has in store. As we approach the summer, we will certainly be inundated with a plethora of models and we can't wait to report on every single one of them for you. Earlier today, we reported on how the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was set to receive four colorways in the summer and fall months. One of those colorways was called "ISRAFIL" and now, we have an in-hand look at the shoe.

The image below comes courtesy of sneaker insider @solebyjc. As you can see, the upper is made of grey and beige primeknit while the stripe on the side is the same gum coloring that you will find on the outsole of the shoe. This makes for a clean and unique colorway that will certainly get you prepared for all of your summer outfits.

This colorway is set to drop in June so stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of this Yeezy, in the comments below.