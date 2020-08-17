Now that we in the middle of August, it is clear that the summer is coming to an end. Due to the Coronavirus, it truly felt like we really never had a summer, but alas, this is the hand we have been dealt with. With the Fall season quickly approaching, consumers are now looking for some clothes and shoes that will look great for the more neutral colors that are associated with autumn. It is around this time that Kanye West likes to unleash some AdidasYeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways onto the world, and that's exactly what he's done.

On Saturday, August 22nd, sneakerheads will be able to purchase the 350 V2 in the "Israfil" colorway. The shoe will drop in sizes for the whole family, with adult models going for $220 USD. Meanwhile, kids and infant sizes will be $160 and $140 USD, respectively. As for the shoe itself, it mainly features a grey upper while beige is found on the stripe along the side. Overall, it's a dope colorway that certainly fits the aesthetics of the Fall.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not these are a must-cop for you.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas