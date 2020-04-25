Over the past two years, Kanye West has been ramping up Yeezy production and has even been offering a plethora of new colorway options for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. This is one of the most popular silhouettes in recent memory and whenever a new offering comes out, you can be sure that it will sell out within short order. With the summer and fall approaching, Kanye has a ton of new colorways on the horizon, one of them being the "Israfil" model.

Sneaker insider @hanzuying recently posted some fresh images of this colorway on their Instagram account and now, we have our best look yet along with some on-foot photos. As you can see, the shoe has a blueish-grey upper and midsole while the stripe on the side is yellow. From there, we have a gum outsole to add some contrast to the overall aesthetics of the model.

If you are looking to cop these, they will be available sometime in the summer although an official release date has yet to be dropped off. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the most relevant news related to the sneaker world.