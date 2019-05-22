Now that Kanye West and the Yeezy brand have ushered in the translucent stripe era of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, there has been an influx of colorways, regardless of whether you like them or not. One of the most hyped up colorways of the shoe is the glow in the dark model which has been anticipated since the inception of the 350 V2.

It's a pretty basic shoe as far as the colorways go. The whole sneaker is covered in a greenish yellow hue that extends from the upper all the way to the midsole. When put in the dark, these shoes light up from the midsole, with some residual glow overlapping onto the upper.

After weeks of build-up and anticipation, Adidas has finally officially unveiled the colorway as it is set to release this Saturday, May 25th in full family sizing. This means if you're looking to match with your kids, you'll be able to do just that. Adult sizes of the shoe will cost $250 USD, while Kids and Infant sizes cost $180 and $160 USD respectively.

Will you be looking to cop these or are they an easy pass? Let us know.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas