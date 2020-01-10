If you're a fan of Kanye West and his Adidas Yeezy brand, today has been a great day. Various colorways have been reported for 2020 and a new "Cinder" colorway was revealed earlier in the day. Now, Yeezy Mafia has come through with even more information as they revealed two new colorways that are slated from the Spring of 2020. These two colorways are being dubbed "Flax" and "Linen." In the image below, the "Flax" model is on the left while the latter is on the right.

Both shoes have the same yellow upper although they each feature different midsole, linings, and outsoles. For instance, the "Flax" offering has a pastel midsole while the lining and outsole are the same color as the upper. Meanwhile, the "Linen" version has a blue lining while a gum bottom lays underneath the yellow midsole. These differences may not seem like much but if you're familiar with the Yeezy brand's recent output, then you would understand the approach. The 350 V2 has seen various similar-looking colorways over the last year and these two offerings are an extension of that design philosophy.

Stay tuned for updates on these colorways as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these.

Image via Yeezy Mafia