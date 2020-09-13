Kanye West and the AdidasYeezy brand continues to be one of the biggest sneaker entities in the world. Just a few short years ago, no one would have predicted this to be the case, yet here we are. As a direct result of his work with Yeezy, Kanye has become a billionaire and he has absolutely zero plans on slowing down. Perhaps his most popular shoe throughout this time has been the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 which continues to get brand new colorways, well into its lifespan.

For the rest of 2020, Kanye has teased plenty of new 350 V2 models, including an "Eliada" colorway that has only been teased through some mockups, until now. Recently, in-hand photos of the shoe have been popping up all over Instagram, including the ones you can see in the post below. Based on these images, it is clear that this shoe is going for some earthier tones with brown beige gracing the upper. Overall, this model fits the aesthetic of some of the other Yeezys we have seen over the past few months, so if you're looking for a good shoe to cop this Fall, these are a great option.

A release date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.