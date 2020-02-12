The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is scheduled to return to retailers later this month in a trio of new colorways, each of which will only be available in select regions throughout the globe. This will include the brown-based "Earth" Yeezy Boost 350 V2, which will be available in North and South America starting February 22nd.

Adidas

As seen in the official photos that surfaced this week, the "Earth" colorway opts for a soil-like, brown primeknit with a slightly darker translucent streak across the upper. A light brown shade handles the laces and heel pull tab, while a dark outsole seats beneath the beloved full-length Boost cushioning.

Adidas has not yet announced if the Earth Yeezys will be available in full family sizing, but we do know the men's sizes will retail for $220 when they launch on February 22nd. Continue scrolling for additional details, and click here to preview the other two Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that'll be launching this month.

Adidas

Adidas