Kanye West and Adidas reportedly have a plethora of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways on tap for the near year, including two all-new black styles, as well as "Marsh," "Desert Sage" and "Earth" colorways. Images of the kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but sneaker source @YeezyMafia recently dropped off a mockup of what to expect from the brown-based "Earth" Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Earth” Yeezys will come equipped with a soil-like brown hue throughout the primeknit upper, including the pull tab on the heel, as well as the midsole. A darker brown color will adorn the sockliner while a gum outsole and a splash of yellow at the base of the heel round out the look. As always, the kicks are grounded by a full length Boost midsole.

A release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be available in early 2020 for the standard Yeezy Boost 350 V2 retail price of $220. Stay tuned for more info and click here to preview the upcoming "Tailgate" colorway.