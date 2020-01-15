Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is poised for yet another big year in 2020, with reports suggesting that more than a dozen new colorways will be hitting retailers.

This will include a handful of earthy colorways, which is what Yeezy fans have come to expect from Kanye's signature kicks. And it doesn't get more earthy than the dirt-like "Earth" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that will reportedly be among those releasing this year.

Sporting a predominately brown construction, the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 is contrasted by a black ankle collar as well as splashes of yellow underneath the beloved Boost cushioning. No release date as of now, but rumors suggest the "Earth" colorway is slated to arrive sometime this Summer.

We will keep you posted with any and all 2020 Yeezy information as it becomes available but in the meantime, click here to preview the rumored "Taillight" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway.